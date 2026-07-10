Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Allan's avatar
Allan
1h

Charles Munger’s monocausal explanation for why Costco is great seems right — it charges a membership fee.

People who shoplift or create messes or otherwise act disorderly are not going to take the time and spend the money to get a membership card, so your selection of customers is much better.

Whether it’s schools or public transit or warehouse-style grocery stores, removing the bottom quintile solves all kinds of problems.

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Joel Kohn's avatar
Joel Kohn
29m

A couple other things I’d note about a Costco is that they really aggressively optimize towards low base costs that allow them to pay good wages. They have an incredibly low SKU count compared to your standard supermarket. They also have an advantage that they can negotiate really aggressively with vendors both because they have so much scale and can credibly threaten to substitute them with a Kirkland brand if they don’t hit a particular price level.

Neither can easily be replicated across the economy.

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