Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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City Of Trees's avatar
City Of Trees
Oct 3, 2025

Rent control is just a zombie that will never die, huh? It always seems that society needs to relearn the hard way on how price controls lead to shortages and rationing, after the older generations that learned it the hard way before die off, and new, younger generations take over.

I really wish that that those who are so angry over landlords jacking up prices would realize that landlords would lose so much leverage to do so with increased competition via increased hous8jg supply.

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Escaping Solipsism's avatar
Escaping Solipsism
Oct 3, 2025

I think your point about Coates conducts himself in general is good. However I think he is trying to have it both ways with the writer vs politician angle.

Ezra says he thinks Democrats should run pro life candidates in red states and Coates reprimands him for this on the basis that it would offend some people who don’t have access. To me this is tactics - Coates has a clear view on the kinds of candidates Dems can run and he would like that view enforced.

Similarly Ezra points to a culture of rejection and tent shrinking within the party that Coates rejects but then moves on to say that any kind of “hatred” means you shouldn’t engage with people and the cause of their disagreement is that Ezra is not enforcing this norm to a suitable degree.

Since Coates is a “writer” he doesn’t have to take responsibility for any dynamic or outcomes but he is engaging in politics.

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