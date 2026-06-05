Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David Abbott's avatar
David Abbott
4hEdited

The solution to dynastic wealth is a well designed inheritance and gift tax.

Let the self-made billionaire allocate his capital his whole life — he’s good at it. Let him borrow against it to keep allocating. But borrowing should only defer the tax, never erase it. Taxes are only avoidable because of the step-up in basis at death. Heirs inherit the appreciated assets, the loans get repaid, a lifetime of gains is wiped clean. Kill the step-up. Tax the full lifetime appreciation at death with a progressive gift and bequest tax on top. The top rate could be 90% on fortunes over $500M and 98% over $5B. Anyone who complains about getting 12 or 13% of five billion by dint of birth is an asshole. Under this refund, the loan is just borrowing against a bill that always comes due.

And yes, that means the controlling interest largely gets sold off when he dies. That’s okay. The allocation skill was the founders and is only weakly heritable. If the son’s been running the operation and is good at it, the board keeps him on. He has a material slice of daddy’s equity, decades of relationships, this is like starting on third base. If he’s proven himself and has balls, he can take out more loans to pay daddy’s capital gains and estate taxes and keep the family voting interest intact. However, the modal case is that he’s a nepo baby and should be pensioned off with a small eight figure trust fund. No one should feel sorry for that person.

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
4hEdited

It seems like the folks strongly defending Platner during the last few months might end up looking like those who strongly defended Biden after The Debate.

I like Slow Boring because I'm interested in policy and governance questions (plus the best commenters), but don't really have the partisan bug. Those who are the most partisan get the opportunity to be on "the inside", but the requirement to defend everyone on the team must be a real intellectual compromise.

https://x.com/mattyglesias/status/2062720568646885490

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