The housing regulator is now also the spymaster
Plus a $6.8 billion bet on homebuilding, $70,000 in Chicago grants, and what sex toy data tells us about the affordability crisis
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he was appointing Federal Housing Finance Agency (F.H.F.A.) Director Bill Pulte to be acting director of national intelligence following Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation. Pulte is set to retain his existin…
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