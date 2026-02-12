Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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JCW's avatar
JCW
Feb 12Edited

Great essay. One addition I would offer is that this phenomenon also ties into the US becoming an equilibrium lower trust society more generally. It sucks.

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CarbonWaster's avatar
CarbonWaster
Feb 12

'Polymarket is sponsoring this post'

Why? In particular, is that not rather in conflict with this site's long-standing concern about the harmful effects of sports betting, given that, per Gambling Insider, a plurality (39%) of Polymarket's revenue comes from gambling - sorry, 'predicting' - on sports. (This is even more obvious at other prediction markets, where 85% of Kalshi's revenue comes from sports).

I'd add that it is epistemically bad to use prediction market odds as an indicator of the likelihood of a particular thing happening, and is in particular obviously inferior to the disciplined approach to making predictions that this site has previously advocated.

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