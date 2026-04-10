Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BronxZooCobra's avatar
BronxZooCobra
Apr 10Edited

I'll regret asking this - but what do they propose replacing capitalism with? Are we back to the Hallmark Movie town economy of vegan restaurants and feminist bookstores that somehow keeps everyone in upper middle class modern comfort?

Reply
Share
49 replies
City Of Trees's avatar
City Of Trees
Apr 10

What I would add to what Matt says here is that something that the obsession against concentrated corporate power misses is that small businesses can "concentrate" themselves to unite in actions that are counter to what they want as well. For example, the National Federation Of Independent Business was the lead plaintiff against the ACA!

https://x.com/mattyglesias/status/2042634139854066166

"I find this constant effort to recruit small business owners — the single most right-wing demographic — as anchor points of progressive economic policy to be fairly bizarre.

At the end of the day, the upshot of the entire freakout about institutional investors in rental housing is just to protect small-scale landlords from competition.

Why are we so invested in this? https://www.slowboring.com/p/protectionism-for-small-landlords

But this is what we're repeatedly seeing from the TAP/Warren universe, an effort to move away from the idea of promoting competition toward the idea of protecting small business owners *from* competition. https://www.slowboring.com/p/an-abundance-agenda-for-antitrust

You can't even win small business owners over with this stuff, because their interests are profoundly aligned with the GOP tax and anti-labor agenda. https://www.slowboring.com/p/small-business-is-not-the-answer"

Reply
Share
54 replies
287 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture