Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Mikey Jarrell's avatar
Mikey Jarrell
Mar 4

Those who want to learn more about lead poisoning from lead-acid battery recycling and what to do about it should subscribe to Hugo Smith's fantastic Substack:

https://leadbatteries.substack.com

There are a few organizations that are working on this, including the Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Initiative and the Partnership for Battery Action:

https://www.labrecyclinginitiative.com

https://globaldevincubator.org/initiative/partnership-for-battery-action-pb-action

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MagellanNH's avatar
MagellanNH
Mar 4Edited

"Many American environmentalists want to shift to a 100 percent renewable grid while also persuading residents of the northeastern United States to switch to heat pumps. Building a stable, winter-peaking electricity system based on solar panels at the latitude of Massachusetts carries specific challenges that simply aren’t relevant in many African countries."

Every movement has its nuts and I'm sure some environmentalists in MA would like to base the grid on solar, but the environmentalists in MA actually making policy are advocating for a 60% clean grid by 2030 and an 80% clean grid by 2050.

So no, not a 100% renewable grid anytime soon. MA law doesn't target a generation mix, but policy-makers believe they'll need about as much offshore wind as they need solar to realistically get to that 80% number (particularly due to winter loads). MA is actively signing contracts to help get gigawatts of offshore wind built. They're also working to secure lots of Canadian hydro for balancing. To round that out, the MA House of Representatives recently passed a comprehensive energy affordability and energy strategy bill (H 5151) that overturns the ban on nuclear power in MA (nuclear is around 20% of ISO-NE generation). Governor Healy's 2025 plan calls for the state to explore “cutting-edge nuclear technologies” and to reduce barriers to deploying advanced nuclear approaches.

So no, MA environmentalists are not planning to base the grid on solar power as Matt's comment above suggests. The MA plan is to get to 80% clean by 2050 using a mix of solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear, balanced with up to 20% natural gas.

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