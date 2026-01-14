Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David R.'s avatar
David R.
Jan 14Edited

Aaccountability is all well and good, but at the end of the day school systems live or die based on middle class buy-in.

Big urban systems need to work to make neighborhood schools into places where middle and professional class families want to send their kids even though they’re not as new as private alternatives and even though the children of their poorer neighbors will be there too.

As a starting point that means getting public safety and discipline/classroom disruption under control, and it means tracking. None of these are popular with teachers’ unions and they’ll need to be run over with a truck to implement them, but there’s no particular need to do any more than keep them out of decision making about policy and pedagogy. They’ve not negotiated an insane sweetheart deal for themselves, they’re not longshoremen.

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David Abbott's avatar
David Abbott
Jan 14

The tragedy of progressives’ fetish for gap reduction is that it turns measurement into a vice. It’s easier to narrow gaps by slowing high performers than by lifting low ones. If reducing gaps is your primary focus, measuring things will, at a minimum, push towards neglecting top achievers.

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