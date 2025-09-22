Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
Sep 22, 2025

In a sane world, we’d just ban short-form video. Or tax it in inverse proportion to its length!

Short of that, we should stigmatize it. Short-form video should be disdained like a hard drug.

If YouTube is like alcohol, TikTok and Reels are cocaine.

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You May Not Want To Hear This's avatar
You May Not Want To Hear This
Sep 22, 2025Edited

What’s left out here in terms of the dramatic drop in low performing student scores is the explosion of “school refusal” and chronic absenteeism. In NYC we have 1/3 of students who qualify as such.

I’ve spent 12 years as a frontline home and community-based Social Worker and watched what happens when we defanged child protective services for the sake of “equity” and fighting “white supremacy.” It used to be the case that if a kid was chronically absent eventually the caregiver might have to answer to a court, but would at least have workers in the home, addressing it and taking it seriously. This may have seemed heavy handed, but the removal of any interest or interventions on the part of the child welfare system to address educational neglect certainly corresponds to these trends. Not to mention the fact that usually Ed neglect was an indicator of larger problems in the home, which we then had the ability to address.

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