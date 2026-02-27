Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Sean O.'s avatar
Sean O.
Feb 27

A) Be fans, but like with celebrities and politicians, don't develop parasocial relationships with athletes.

B) As far as I can, Republicans widely celebrated Alysa Liu winning gold even though she probably does not like any of them. It shouldn't be that difficult for Democrats to do likewise for the men's hockey team.

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Feb 27

I was hoping we could inject politics into the sports arena, as we shouldn't have any part of American society that is an escape. If only we can figure out a way to have partisan grocery stores (yes, I know Whole Foods exists, but still).

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