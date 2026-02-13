Marriage is down but Valentine’s Day is bigger than ever
How Hallmark turned our cultural anxieties into a multibillion-dollar holiday
As a kid, I don’t think I knew what Hallmark was. But I did know that Valentine’s Day was a Hallmark Holiday. My mom used the phrase, rolling her eyes while also giving my sisters and me chocolates, asking us to be her valentines. Her attitude toward most things — a healthy dose of …
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