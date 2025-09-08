Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Sep 8, 2025

You can drop the mic, Mr. Yglesias, for this cannot be improved.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Sep 8, 2025

Matt's excellent piece here reminded me of an old Irish adage:

"A patriot is someone who loves his country; a nationalist is somebody who hates everyone else."

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