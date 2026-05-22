Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
2d

I think if Harris had flipped harder and more spectcularly she could have won and could have pulled a few more Democrats into Congress. But even if she had lost, she would have left Democrats percieved as less toxically "Progressive." Shaking off that burden is a generational effort.

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M & R's avatar
M & R
2d

On the falling rate of couple formation: not only are people not going to parties, many of them don’t leave the house to go to work. If they go to work, no one has to run out and get lunch. If the commute is going to be bad due to weather/holiday/day of the week people work from home rather than everyone with no commitments decamping to the nearest bar at the end of the day to wait it out. There was once a large amount of casual social interaction in a large office outside of your immediate work group, and everyone knew a wide range of people at the office that they didn’t work with. Huge numbers of us who came of age before ubiquitous inexpensive meal delivery and working from home met our spouses at work.

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