Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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April Petersen's avatar
April Petersen
Mar 17

Does the general population really hate tech billionaires as much as the messager class says they do? In my time amongst the normies, people seem to really like Starlinks, Amazon deliveries, and Chatpgt. What they really seem to hate are; crackheads rifling through their cars, school strikes, and rising property taxes. Someone is going to have to do a lot of explaining on how that stuff is the tech billionaires fault and not local officials.

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JA
Mar 17Edited

Idk it seems kind of crazy for Krugman to assert, without any argument, that we haven’t seen huge benefits, so I’m not sure this needs to be shoehorned into the “housing theory of everything.”

Incomes have risen faster in the US than in Europe. One obvious channel: tech became a big, high-paying sector attracting high-skilled graduates. This pushed up demand for high-skill labor and wages. The extra income generated by tech was also spent on non-tradable services to a large extent, pushing up wages in those sectors as well. (Of course there are other reasons for faster income growth in the US, but it’s hard for me to believe this didn’t contribute anything.)

How would we know the counterfactual? Without building more housing, have we gotten 10% of the boom Matt would’ve expected or 90%? (I lean towards the latter.) How do we know that the story I laid out above somehow pales in comparison to Matt’s housing explanation for the lack of a boom?

(A note: Matt often talks up agglomeration benefits, but a lot of the quantifications of agglomeration benefits in econ are completely implausible garbage. Many of the Hsieh/Moretti papers, in particular, have horrible coding errors.)

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