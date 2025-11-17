Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Ryan McNeely's avatar
Ryan McNeely
Nov 17

I love Slow Boring and it’s very possible I’m just an idiot, but I honestly have no idea what the upshot of this post is or what it’s even trying to say. Sorry.

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Sean O.'s avatar
Sean O.
Nov 17

Matt underestimates how many Democratic politicians actually trully believe in banning fracking, allowing males to compete in female sports, and having affirmative action quotas for unqualified minorities. They don't moderate on these type of issues because they are true believers. You can't say that the Democratic Party has become a lot more leftwing over the past 30 years (which Matt does) and then be aghast when Democratic politicians have more sincerely leftwing beliefs.

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