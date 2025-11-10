Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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sjellic2's avatar
sjellic2
Nov 10

It's just really hard to express in words how farcical and enraging the filibuster practice invented out of thin air in 2009 is.

The American experiment in self-government will end over THIS?

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Mediocre White Man's avatar
Mediocre White Man
Nov 10

Which senator will be the first to admit to caving because air travel became more inconvenient for them personally?

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