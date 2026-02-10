Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Quinn Chasan's avatar
Quinn Chasan
Feb 10Edited

.....what in the Atlas Shrugged is going on here. There is not a market for either xAI alone nor for reusable rockets at present, and data centers in space is an idea that won't even see the first attempted launch for years. Yet it's so important that it must be the pursuit of anti trust legislation?? Like the other rail/utilities examples mentioned let's look to Congress to pass a law, there is literally negative proof of anti trust enforcement here. There isn't even a market!! Bad take.

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Matthew Takanen's avatar
Matthew Takanen
Feb 10

This article presupposes that there are other AI companies out there with bold plans to put AI data centers in space but who will be blocked by SpaceX boxing them out on behalf of x.AI. Is that really a thing though? this seems like another Moon shot that Elon wants to try, and we should let him, and we should get out of his way. Just like with Tesla or SpaceX, he's doing something so bold and authentically innovative, that we should not preemptively put up roadblocks and create more regulatory uncertainity here--at least not for the reasons stated.

Let him prove his concept, like he did with rockets and electric cars. Then we can think about regulations after it hurts consumers or competition.

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