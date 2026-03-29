Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Dan Quail's avatar
Dan Quail
Mar 29

We live in a weird world where Western nations are expected to abide by international law and norms while authoritarian regimes see such rules and norms as tools to facilitate their imperial ambitions.

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Evan Sp.'s avatar
Evan Sp.
Mar 29

Reminds me of Britain handing over Hong Kong to China against Hong Kong people’s will — also an unmitigated disaster

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