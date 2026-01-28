Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Milan Singh's avatar
Milan Singh
Jan 28Edited

Re: measuring stuff it turns out "how do you measure market power" can be the subject of a whole class which at Yale is numbered ECON 3385. Right now we are on week 3 and we are still working out how to estimate demand in multi-product markets.

Re: the broader point of the post, I agree that "corporate power" can be a vague term, but I think you could've engaged more with some of the evidence that market power has been increasing. For example here is a CEA brief from 2016 that we had to read for the first meeting of antitrust policy class: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/page/files/20160414_cea_competition_issue_brief.pdf. It finds that firm entry rates are down, more and larger mergers are happening, etc etc. The brief itself notes that this is not slam-dunk evidence that concentration is for sure increasing across the economy, but it is suggestive that something may be happening.

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Jan 28Edited

C'mon, Matt. You've been around these people your *entire* life. Adept verbally, they use language to illuminate, advocate, describe, defend or obscure. If they are using some words that you cannot understand, that is by design.

They are anti-capitalists. Same as the communists in the 1930's, same as the campus radicals of the 1970s, now they are Democratic Socialists. They broadly believe their own morality is so superior, their ideas are so brilliant, their cause is so just that they should be in charge of making decisions about ... well, everything. And they believe making a profit is de facto proof of exploitation.

Let them be the critics. That's useful. Also, a market economy results in losers as well as winners, and these people can create systems and non-profits for making losing a bit less hurtful and catastrophic. That is a valuable and necessary role for a successful society. But we cannot let them actually run things. That would be bad.

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