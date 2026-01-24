Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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lin's avatar
lin
Jan 24

I wonder how many other commenters are native-born citizens who wouldn’t be so if these rules had been in effect at the time of birth. I am. Also, I really think birthright citizenship is one of the most fundamental components of America’s exceptional greatness and am not willing to cede an inch on it. In short, fuck these people.

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Michael Adelman's avatar
Michael Adelman
Jan 24

"Some birth certificates would prove citizenship, and others wouldn’t ..."

Really important point that gets at how profoundly destabilizing this would be - and the ripple effects would call into question the citizenship of a LOT of Americans. Because if birthright citizenship didn't mean what we historically thought it meant, now you have to prove that your parents, and their parents, and THEIR parents, etc. had sufficient legal status for citizenship to be conferred by your birth in America. It ends up being a difficult problem of turtles all the way down ...

So in my own case - I'm the third generation in America on my dad's side. I have a birth certificate, but does that count? Well, only if my parents are both provably citizens or lawful residents under this new standard. And that's only true if THEIR parents are also provably citizens or lawful residents. And now that starts getting tricky - my dad's parents were both from immigrant families, who came to America in the early 1900s from what is now Lithuania and Ukraine but were at the time part of the Russian Empire. Would I be able to find enough documentation from this period to verify that they were citizens, and therefore my dad is, and therefore I am? It would be pretty hard!

I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that the Trump Administration would create a massive legal grey area here that would give them an opening to denaturalize a LOT of people who thought their citizenship was rock solid. And if you think "oh they'd never do something so extreme" I will just say that my citizenship depending on Trump and Stephen Miller showing prudent restraint and forbearance is not an ideal situation....

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