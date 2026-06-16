Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Allan's avatar
Allan
3hEdited

This piece is completely right on the merits but unfortunately we live in a democracy and voters never seem to prioritize keeping our growth rate greater than our deficit/GDP ratio.

I have no real idea how you do this, but screening for high skilled immigrants *who also really want to be Americans* is really necessary.

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
3h

We shoud not overlook te foreign policy advantages of a proper political asylum system. We undermine authoritarian regimes by providing a secure escape hatch for dissidents and by providing an additional incentive for high earning potential immigrants to leave. This is the main way we have weakened Cuba and it probably would have resulted in regime change if the economic blockade did not reduce cultural/economic relations.

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