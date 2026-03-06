Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Mariana Trench's avatar
Mariana Trench
Mar 6

"non-alcoholic protein beer."

This is an abomination unto the Lord thy God.

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Just Some Guy's avatar
Just Some Guy
Mar 6

The map of life expectancy in the US is a pretty strong correlation with smoking rates, almost no correlation with drinking rates.

Just don't put yourself in a position where you're going to do stupid shit and ruin your life while you're drunk. And if you're the type of guy who can't stop yourself from doing stupid shit when you drink, then don't drink. But if you can handle yourself, it's not that big a deal. I've come full circle on this.

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