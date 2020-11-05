Start your day with pragmatic takes on politics and public policy.
Over 202,000 subscribers
Subscribe
By subscribing, you agree Substack's
Terms of Use
, and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
.
No thanks
“Honestly at this point I'm just in awe of the shitposting. He's taken it to the level of art. ”...”
Daniel W. Drezner,
Drezner’s World
“In a world of fake wonks, Matt is a real wonk. He can see the big picture and DRILL DOWN (Slow BORING, get it?) like few people can.”...”
Jeff Maurer,
I Might Be Wrong
“Matt Yglesias' blog. 'Nuff said!”...”
Noah Smith,
Noahpinion
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts