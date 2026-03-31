Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Allan's avatar
Allan
Mar 31

To me this seems like conservatives are adopting the progressive prohibition against ever being critical of someone else less well off than you (who’s in the ingroup).

If you can’t say that the reason marriage rates are falling is because a lot of working class men are losers, then you have to blame an acceptable target (educated and affluent women).

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NotCompeting's avatar
NotCompeting
Mar 31

I know a few very successful couples who started dating in college and IMO should have gotten married in their mid 20s, but there was exactly zero chance that would cause them to *have kids* in their mid-20s which seems to be the unstated desire here

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