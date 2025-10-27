Slow Boring

Slow Boring

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C-man's avatar
C-man
Oct 27, 2025

"Her bit about women being incapable of giving orders or delivering blunt criticism meets the “true enough for a stand-up comedy routine” standard"

This helps encapsulate what I find exhausting about the epistemic present: there's just so much sloppy intuitive thinking dressed up with a few survey results or anecdotes and then presented as either deep intellectualism or "I'm just a simple country lawyer"-style homespun truth.

I have been guilty of this! In these comments! Many such cases!

But I try to be aware of when I'm slipping into it. It's a bad habit. And we can bicker and argue about who started it and so on, but that's also exhausting (albeit an extremely remunerative line of discourse). Maybe we can just agree that it's bad, regardless of who does it and to what end, and try to Do *clap* Better *clap*.

Reply
Share
166 replies by Matthew Yglesias and others
Allan's avatar
Allan
Oct 27, 2025

I think multiple things can be true:

1) it’s good that women have joined the workforce, both morally and economically

2) men and women are fundamentally different

3) these differences manifest themselves in group settings like workplaces, and these manifestations can be both good and bad

That’s a very banal point but to take the side of Andrews and McArdle, if toxic masculinity is a problem in some workforces (and I’d argue it is), then toxic femininity also likely is.

Reply
Share
78 replies
631 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Yglesias · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture