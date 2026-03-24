Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Casey
Mar 24

The question I have is that even if Trump wants to TACO, how much leverage do the Iranians have to extract humiliating concessions or even inflict political pain on Trump for the sake of it? What we're seeing here is that it doesn't take an old fashioned flotilla blockade to close Hormuz, just enough of a threat where shipping companies won't risk sailing through it because of a chance (even a low one, say 2% chance) that their tanker is hit badly. Insurance companies are not going to underwrite any policy until they sense the risk of transit is near zero.

Part of me wants to buy oil futures because I think the market is too stuck on the tariff TACO experience where Trump really did have unilateral control (and trading partners did not have much leverage), but here even though Iran is pretty spanked in a conventional military sense they can still go Hyper Houthi and lob Shaheds and other munitions for what's probably indefinitely and the US is left playing a very expensive game of whack a mole which still probably won't provide enough stability to return the strait to status quo ante.

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Person with Internet Access
Mar 24

The other short term adaptation that's available now to some people that wasn't in the past is remote work. Obviously this takes cooperation of the employer, but in a real crunch I suspect it would marginally increase elasticity compared to the seventies crises.

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