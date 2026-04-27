Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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John from FL's avatar
John from FL
Apr 27Edited

As is typical for most Trump Administration efforts, DOGE approached a real problem with haphazard and ineffective tactics. There still exists a need to address Government spending funneled through opaque, interconnected, crony-filled, wasteful and potentially fraudulent NGOs.

Much hay has been made of the woman highlighted in the NYTimes article making $272,000 at a USAID-funded NGO now reduced to applying for a $19/hour online job. Which, yes, seems perfectly designed as a story to induce anger rather than understanding. But it does highlight the need for effective oversight of spending, even if said spending doesn't rise to the level of Social Security, Medicare or Department of Defense (I refuse to use Department of War).

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
Apr 27

At least inmy corner of the Substack there are lots of people who feel that the discomfort of the high income federal employees who lost jobs WAS THE POINT of DOGE. The exercise was vengence for being Woke or Liberal or competent or insuffiently appreciative of crypto-IT MAGA-ism or something!

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