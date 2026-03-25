When policy meets reality
Some states have success with their housing experiments; others, not so much.
The federal housing bill is stuck between a rock and a hard place in the House. Meanwhile, some states are contending with the barriers that affordable housing mandates pose to housing affordability, while one state is coming out ahead of others in its pursuit of missing-…
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