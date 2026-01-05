What to watch leading up to the 2026 midterm elections
Checking in at the beginning of the year
Historically, midterms tend to swing against the party in the White House. Democrats believe that dynamic gives them a realistic chance to retake at least one chamber of Congress, even if a broad “blue wave” is unlikely in an era of polarization and heavily gerrymandered districts. National polling has shown Democrats e…
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