What kind of policy overhaul would fix housing?
Calls for systemic change as cities test creative solutions to housing affordability and supply gaps
The housing crunch is pervasive. Rents are soaring, first-time buyers are being priced out, and the country is short millions of homes. Across the country, researchers and local governments are testing new ways to close the gap,…
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