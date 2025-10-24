Barack Obama admires baby Pope Francis. (Photo by Saul Loeb /Getty Images)

Halloween is one week away, so I thought I’d share some costume ideas. Most of these pieces are likely in your closet already, but if not, they’re easy to find secondhand (I included eBay links for everything). As a reminder, evening emails go out to all paid subscribers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, so if you enjoy this one, I hope you’ll consider upgrading! As always, you can unsubscribe from evening content by following these instructions.

Now grab your mistress, and get ready for takeoff.

Louvre heist

For a glamorous group costume, don your striped shirts, bandit masks, and, dare I say, berets, and carry around some fabulous costume jewelry to be the Louvre robbers. One lucky participant, tartan umbrella in hand, gets to be the dapper detective in a fedora, vest, and overcoat.

If you are really committed, drag along a ladder. Better yet, have a friend dress as the ladder.

George Santos

President Donald Trump this week commuted George Santos’s prison sentence after he served 84 days of his seven-year sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The key to dressing like the former Long Island representative is to be matchy-matchy. Wear a matching tie and blazer (bonus points if you add a jewel-toned sweater to the mix) and Wayfarer-style sunglasses. Add a Ferragamo shopping bag and incredibly smooth skin, and you’re golden. If you happen to have red Ferragamo sneakers, be sure to coordinate your tie.

Sydney Sweeney has great jeans

If you’re blonde or have a great blonde wig, pull on your jeans, button up your jean top, and be Sydney Sweeney in the American Eagle advertisement from July that received criticism from many corners of the internet.

Pope Leo XIV

Your white cassock will come in handy for this one, but to avoid cultural appropriation I advise you only dress as Chicago darling Pope Leo XIV if you are Catholic and/or from the Windy City.

If you cannot find traditional garments, you could probably get away with wearing a long white shirtdress and pectoral cross. But what’s really important here is that you wear a White Sox hat. Pope Leo is NOT a Cubs fan.

Maybe get all your boys together and be the conclave that elected Pope Leo in May. Everyone needs a red mozzetta, a signet ring, and a zucchetto, except for your chosen one, who of course will wear his Sox hat.

Is your group of three having trouble finding clerical garments? This is such a good opportunity to bring Pope Leo’s brothers into the mix. One should wear a button-down and simple zip-up hoodie to be middle brother, John, and the other, a more flamboyant, Florida-style shirt as the eldest, Louis. Both wear glasses, while their little brother, Rob, wears his regalia, above.

You could also be President Barack Obama losing it over baby Pope Francis.

Katy Perry in space

Maybe you don’t have Sydney Sweeney’s genes, but you do have equally fabulous long black hair (or, again, a great wig). Wriggle into a blue spandex jumpsuit and be Katy Perry on her journey to space. Label one arm “Blue Origin” with stick-, sewn-, or painted-on letters. If you can’t find a jumpsuit, pair a bodysuit with matching yoga pants.

If the conclave is a boys moment, this one is for the girls. Be Blue Origin’s six-woman flight crew on their 11-minute space trip. As long as everyone has a fantastic blow-out and blue spandex, you’re in business.

Coldplay concert couple