What Colonial Williamsburg can teach us about the trades revival
Everyone is vulnerable except for the mantua-maker.
On a recent Sunday afternoon in Colonial Williamsburg, a journeyman wigmaker held up two locks of hair — one horse, one human — to explain why 18th-century barbers and their clients preferred one over the other. As she worked the hair through a h…
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