We're hiring!
Come work with us, part time
Sad news, Slow Boring readers: community engagement manager Ben Krauss is leaving us, this time for good. We’ll let him tell you what he’s up to next, but please join us in thanking him for his years of equanimity and good humor and for building this comment section into a place we all genuinely enjoy hanging out.
Less sad news: We’re hiring! Are you a …
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