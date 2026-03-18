Washington goes YIMBY?
Everyone’s trying to squeeze in more housing. Well, not everyone.
This was a particularly exciting week in federal housing policy. In Washington, the Senate passed its first major housing bill in more than a decade, while the White House signed two executive orders. Across the country, starter, missing-middle, and faith-based housing are up for debate…
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