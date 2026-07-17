Vibes are winning, whether you like it or not
Politics is about a different kind of platform, and no one is around to preserve the truth.
Less than 30 years ago, if you wanted to learn how to fillet a fish, you needed a cookbook, a class, or a family member or friend to teach you. Today, you just need a phone. The same is true of squats, sourdough, watercolor paintin…
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