Two Grahams, one wild week
Graham’s death, Platner’s withdrawal, and record-breaking fundraising in Texas and Alaska have scrambled the midterm map in just seven days.
The midterm map moved more this week than in most full months this cycle.
Prediction markets now put Democrats’ odds of retaking the House at roughly 84 percent and the Senate at around 44 percent.
Graham’s death upends Sout…
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