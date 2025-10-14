Tuesday discussion thread
“If we ever had a leak of this chat we would be cooked fr fr.” Are they?
Politico reported today that Young Republican leaders across the country have spent months trading racist and homophobic slurs, Holocaust jokes, rape talk, and casual admiration for Hitler in their Telegram channel. In addition to their work as club leaders, the members are field organizers, Trump administration staffers, a state senator, and operatives…
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