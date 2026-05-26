Tuesday discussion post
Hello, again!
A few things happened on X while I was on vacation last week. The first is that I discovered an account impersonating me. Yikes! I reported them, which resulted in both the fraudulent account and my own getting suspended, which (because I was almost completely offline) I did not know until I got back on X today. That’s the second thing.
The third is tha…
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