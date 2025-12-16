Tuesday discussion post
This is who’s in charge?
Today’s article by Peter Baker for the New York Times details unusually candid interviews with Vanity Fair in which Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles criticizes top officials, admits the administration’s ongoing prosecutions are partly driven by Trump’s desire for retribution, and addresses mishandling and misinformation surrounding the Epstein files:
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