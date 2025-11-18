Tuesday discussion post
Four hundred twenty-seven to one
It’s been a busy day. Read on for just a few of the explosive moments.
The House overwhelmingly approved a bill directing the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, with only one Republican dissenting: Louisiana’s Clay Higgins.
In other news, Trump met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. When asked about the murder of Washing…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.