Tuesday discussion post
Did we learn nothing from Signalgate? And other stories this week
I just wanted to highlight a few of the eye-widening stories I’ve read so far this week. Reminder: It’s only Tuesday.
Lindsey Halligan, the top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, spent two days texting a journalist about her pursuit of a criminal case against New York Atto…
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