Tuesday discussion post
An essay I enjoyed.
I came across this essay today by Rodrigo Brancatelli, in which he writes about the death of the middle — from movies to restaurants to companies to class. He explains that while the replacements are almost always general improvements, they “served fewer people while flattering the taste of a specific class.”
I am certainly more interested in enjoying a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.