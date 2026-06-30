Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Brandon Sorensen's avatar
Brandon Sorensen
8h

Frederick the Great once remarked of his grandfather that he “mistook vanities for true greatness”. That quotes has come to my mind a lot as Trump continues to blow his political capital on nonsense like sticking his face on passports or renaming the Kennedy Center.

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April Petersen's avatar
April Petersen
8h

"fundamentally understands that urban parks are more important than rural recreation"

That's a thousand scoville hot take. My utilitarian ego knows it's true, but my id who utilizes rural recreation a lot had the same visceral culture war emotion as if you'd attacked my race or gender.

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