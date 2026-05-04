Trump is losing his own people
Where the races and the voters stand — with six months until Election Day.
A Pew Research Center survey of 5,103 adults conducted from April 20 to 26 puts Trump’s job approval at 34 percent, the lowest of his second term. That topline is bad in itself, but the internal numbers reveal even more about where the midterm elections are headed.
Approv…
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