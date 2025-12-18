Thursday discussion post
What was the last book you read?
It seems like people (parents, mostly) are fretting about how no one seems to be reading anymore. Schools are assigning fewer books, Americans are reading less, and I know people personally who have not read a full book since elementary school.
Do you observe this in your own life?
When is the last time you read a book? What was it?
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