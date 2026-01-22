Thursday discussion post
Some say it’s the most consequential vote of the year.
The 2026 Oscar nominations were announced today. I’d love to hear your takes.
Here are some of mine:
I’m stoked to see the love for “Sentimental Value,” which I thought was not only one of the best films of the year but also some good tall(ish) actress representation.
Really awesome that Delroy Lindo was nominated for “Sinners” and Stellan Skarsgård for “…
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