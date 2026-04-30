Thursday discussion post
Collins vs. Platner
With Governor Janet Mills out of the U.S. Senate race as of this morning, the contest appears to be between oyster farmer Graham Platner and Senator Susan Collins. Thoughts?
Shameless plug: Student journalists from the Maine college newspaper where I proudly, and perhaps precociously, began my own career rode along with and profiled Platner earlier this …
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