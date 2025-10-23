Thursday discussion post
Of basketball and ballrooms
Here are just a few of the national headlines that broke today.
The United States sanctions Russia’s top oil firms
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, accusing Moscow of stalling peace talks over Ukraine. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that China’s state oil giants (PetroChina, Sinopec, Cnooc, and Zhenhua Oil) ha…
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