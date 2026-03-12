Thursday discussion post
Worst casting choice of all time?
Earlier this week, the New York Times published a roundup of its picks for the worst casting choices in recent movies. It gave me a chuckle and a point of conversation with some friends. You can vote on the Times’ picks, and I’d love to know who you think was the worst casting decision in movie history.
Here are some friends’ selections, which, for the …
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