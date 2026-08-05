They’ve had it up to here with the NIMBYs
From Massachusetts to California to Texas, officials and investors are increasingly overcoming local resistance to build more housing.
Last week gave us examples of everyone from private developers and investors to members of state governments and city councils taking steps to accelerate housing production, often by working around traditional local barriers. At the same time, communities continue…
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